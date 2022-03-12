Turkish, Armenian FMs Hold ‘Very Productive’ Talks

Cavusoglu and Mirzoyan met on the sidelines of an international security forum in the Turkish resort city of Antalya following two rounds of negotiations held by special envoys of the two neighboring states.

“We had a very productive and constructive meeting,” Cavusoglu told reporters.

“Everyone will benefit from the establishment of peace and stability in the region, and we will continue to make efforts in that direction,” he said. “I and Mr. Mirzoyan agreed on this issue.”

“During the meeting we reaffirmed the readiness of the two sides to continue, without any preconditions, the normalization process for the purpose of establishing [diplomatic] relations and opening border,” Mirzoyan said, for his part. “Our two representatives are working on this.”

Neither minister announced concrete understandings reached by them.

Mirzoyan last month voiced cautious optimism over the success of the Turkish-Armenian dialogue welcomed by the United States, the European Union and Russia.

Cavusoglu said on Saturday that Azerbaijan is also “content” with the dialogue. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was also attending the Antalya conference.

Ankara has for decades linked the establishment of diplomatic relations with Yerevan and the opening of the Turkish-Armenian border to a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict acceptable to Azerbaijan. Cavusoglu has repeatedly made clear that his government will coordinate the Turkish-Armenian normalization talks with Baku.