Yerevan Encouraged By Second Turkish-Armenian Meeting

The talks were held in Vienna last week. The Turkish and Armenian foreign ministries said special envoys representing the two sides discussed “concrete steps that can be mutually taken” to achieve “full normalization between Turkey and Armenia.”

“I regard the second meeting of Armenia’s and Turkey’s representatives as positive,” Mirzoyan told the Armenian parliament. He said they discussed “more concrete” issues but did not elaborate.

“At the same time, I think we all understand that it’s hard to expect very tangible results even from the second meeting. “It’s a process that should provide solutions to issues accumulated for decades and centuries,” added Mirzoyan.

He did not say when veteran Turkish diplomat Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinian, a deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament, will meet again.

Mirzoyan last month voiced cautious optimism over the success of the Turkish-Armenian dialogue welcomed by the United States, the European Union and Russia.

Ankara has for decades linked the establishment of diplomatic relations with Yerevan and the opening of the Turkish-Armenian border to a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict acceptable to Azerbaijan. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has repeatedly made clear that his government will coordinate the Turkish-Armenian normalization talks with Baku.