Moscow Steps Up Attacks On ‘Dishonest’ Pashinian

“According to State Duma deputies, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinian is pursuing an unfriendly policy toward the Russian Federation, cynically exploiting the opportunities our country offers. THIS IS DISHONEST,” Volodin charged in a social media post.

“As I said earlier, we've seen all of this in Ukraine,” he said. “Nothing good will come of this ... We can no longer remain silent about the processes taking place in Armenia.”

The verbal attack underscored mounting tensions between Moscow and Yerevan ahead of Armenia’s parliamentary elections slated for June 7. The secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, accused the Armenian government of siding with the European Union against Russia and taking other hostile actions against his country on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pashinian alleged that the Armenian opposition is infested with “agents” sent by Moscow. He at the same time claimed to have a warm rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledged to refrain from any “drastic action” against Moscow.

“I understand that the number of those who want to provoke a crisis in Armenian-Russian relations is quite large, but as I said, we will not argue with Russia, we will not fight,” Pashinian insisted on Friday. “Russia is a superpower that must be treated with respect, and we treat it with respect.”

Like key members of his political team, Pashinian downplayed the latest upsurge in Russian-Armenian tensions and serious restrictions on the import of Armenian cut flowers announced by Russia’s state agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, on Thursday. He suggested that the restrictions are not politically motivated.

The head of Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergei Dankvert, warned on Friday of similar curbs on shipments of other Armenian agricultural products to Russia, their main export market. The South Caucasus nation has tariff-free access to the vast market thanks to its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Putin told Pashinian on April 1 that the Armenian government’s moves to eventually join the European Union are “not compatible” with Armenia’s continued membership in the Russian-led trade bloc. He said on May 9 that Yerevan should choose between the blocs “as soon as possible.”

Pashinian has effectively rejected that demand, saying that Armenia will continue to strive for eventual EU membership while remaining part of the EEU if he wins the June 7 elections. He has also decided not to attend an EEU summit in Kazakhstan scheduled for May 29. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying on Friday that Pashinian’s boycott of the summit is a “certain signal of how he sets his priorities.”

The growing Russian criticism of Pashinian has also renewed speculation about a surge in the price of Russian natural gas for Armenia, which is currently set well below international levels. Russian officials have called into question that discount, essential for the Armenian economy, in recent weeks.

“There can be no gas price increase because we have a strategic contract [with Russia] that remains in effect,” Pashinian said in this regard.

Volodin hinted at the opposite in his angry social media post.

“We supply gas to Armenia at a quarter of its price, to our own detriment (the price in Armenia is $177.50 per thousand cubic meters, while in Europe it's $633 per thousand cubic meters),” wrote the Russian lower house speaker. “During these difficult times, we are supporting Armenia's economy and its citizens. What we get in return is Pashinian's meanness and dishonesty. This cannot continue.”