Armenian Oppositionist Denies Secret Russian Citizenship

The Armenian constitution bars dual citizens, who have not lived in the country for the past four years, from holding senior government posts or seats in the National Assembly. This is why Samvel Karapetian, who has mainly lived in Russia since the early 1990s, is not on the list of his Strong Armenia bloc’s election candidates.

The list is topped by Narek Karapetian. Since his uncle remains under house arrest, he also leads nationwide campaign rallies held by the bloc widely regarded as the ruling Civil Contract party’s number one election challenger. Citing information provided by the Armenian police, the Investigative Committee said he “deliberately hid” his Russian citizenship from the Central Election Commission.

Alen Simonian, the Armenian parliament speaker and a leading Civil Contract member, was the first to make such an allegation late on Tuesday. Simonian posted on Facebook a purported document from a Russian state registry of companies which refers to Narek Kirakosian as a Russian national. The document does not specify his passport number or other personal data.

Karapetian Jr. was quick to deny having a Russian passport. “I have probably spent less time in Russia than in England or Switzerland,” he told journalists.

While not denying the document’s authenticity, he insisted that its reference to his dual citizenship is the result of a “mistake.” He said he has already asked the Russian Embassy in Armenia to certify that. He also threatened to sue the Investigative Committee if it does not refute the “fake news” within 24 hours.

As of Wednesday evening, it remained unclear whether the law-enforcement agency has formally charged Karapetian or summoned him for questioning. Nor did the Armenian Interior Ministry clarify whether it has asked the CEC to remove him from the ballot. Also, both agencies declined to say whether they will ask Russian authorities to confirm or deny Karapetian’s citizenship.

The Armenian government earlier fueled speculation about the entire opposition bloc’s possible disqualification after asking the European Union to send a “hybrid rapid response team” to Armenia for the elections. A similar EU mission was deployed in Moldova ahead of legislative polls held there last September. Two Moldovan opposition parties deemed pro-Russian were barred from the vote won by the former Soviet republic’s pro-Western leadership.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed in March that the EU is gearing up for a repeat of “the Moldovan scenario” in Armenia. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Yerevan against doing that when he met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Moscow on April 1.