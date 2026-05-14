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School Heads ‘Investigated’ After Pashinian Rallies

Armenia - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian campaigns in Syunik province, May 9, 2026.
Armenia - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian campaigns in Syunik province, May 9, 2026.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Thursday that Armenian authorities are looking into reports that teachers and students of several public schools in the central Aragatsotn province were forced to attend his election campaign meetings held there on Wednesday.

Classes in those schools were interrupted during those meetings in what vote-monitoring groups condemned as a gross violation of Armenian law. One of those watchdogs, Akanates (Eyewitness), said that the underage students were ordered by their teachers, school principals as well as local government officials to greet Pashinian with flags and chants.

Commenting on the uproar, Pashinian said he has told four principals to tender their resignations and wait for the findings of an “internal inquiry.”

“We will conduct an internal inquiry, and if turns out that there was an illegal order [by them,] they will definitely be sacked,” he told reporters.

According to Akanates, Edgar Parvanian, a deputy governor of Aragatsotn, was the main “organizer of the recruitment of schoolchildren and teaching personnel.” Pashinian did not say whether Parvanian is also under investigation.

Akanates already accused Pashinian’s ruling Civil Contract party late last month of forcing schoolteachers and kindergarten workers to attend a pre-election concert in Gyumri. Nobody was prosecuted or fired as a result.

Pashinian and his political team have for years been accused of illegally ordering public sector employees to attend their campaign rallies or other gatherings. They have always denied that.

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