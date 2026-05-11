Putin Suggests ‘Divorce’ With Armenia

Putin commented on the Armenian government’s EU membership ambitions just days after it hosted two European summits that prompted angry reactions from Moscow.

“In my opinion, it would be right for both the citizens of Armenia and us as their main economic partner to make a decision as soon as possible,” he told reporters. “For example, by holding a referendum. It's not our business, but it would be entirely logical to hold a referendum and ask Armenia’s citizens about their choice. Accordingly, we would draw conclusions and go down the path of a gentle, courteous and mutually beneficial divorce.”

Putin indicated that he will bring up the matter at the next summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) which is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan on May 28-29, less than two weeks before Armenia’s parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian ignored a reporter’s question about Putin’s comments as he campaigned for the elections in the southeastern Vayots Dzor province on Sunday. For his part, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said vaguely on Monday that Yerevan will make the choice between the EU and the EEU “when the time comes.”

Putin already publicly told Pashinian on April 1 that Armenia’s continued membership in the EU is “not compatible” with its pursuit of EU entry. Pashinian essentially ignored that warning. In an election manifesto released later in April, his Civil Contract party made clear that it will keep striving for EU membership in case of winning the June 7 polls.

This stance was highlighted by last week’s European Political Community and EU-Armenia summits in Yerevan. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Armenia on May 7 of siding with the EU against Russia, its traditional ally. It was particularly outraged by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s participation in one of those summits and his implicit threats to disrupt the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow with drone strikes. The Armenian ambassador to Russia was summoned to the ministry the next day.

Speaking during the summits, the top EU officials pledged to continue deepening ties with Armenia. But they again stopped short of promising the country’s eventual membership in the EU.

EU member states accounted for less than 12 percent of Armenia’s foreign trade last year. Russia remained its number one trading partner with a nearly 36 percent share in the total. Putin again emphasized on Saturday the country’s heavy dependence on Russia’ for trade and energy, which has deepened during Pashinian’s eight-year rule.

“Our trade with Armenia decreased last year, and the year before it was much higher, but it was still $7 billion in 2025,” he said. “Considering that the country's GDP is $29 billion, this is a significant figure. Armenia gains significant advantages within the Eurasian Economic Union framework.”

Putin further noted that Russia’s conflict with Ukraine broke out after Kyiv’s decision to strive for EU membership.