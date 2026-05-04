European Summit Opens In Yerevan

The participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melonia and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They were joined by the EU’s top officials as well as Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz skipped the summit, citing a busy schedule. Neighboring Turkey sent its Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz to the gathering while Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was due to address it via video link.

The semi-annual summit initiated by France following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine was due to focus on “hybrid” threats and other political and economic challenges facing wider Europe. It will be followed on Tuesday by a separate summit between the EU and Armenia.

According to a draft of its concluding statement seen by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, the EU leaders will pledge to continue “bringing Armenia closer to the European Union” but stop short of promising the South Caucasus nation’s eventual membership in the 27-nation bloc. Nor does the document promise additional economic assistance to Yerevan.

Amid heightened tensions with Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s government enacted last year a law calling for the “start of a process of Armenia's accession to the European Union.” Russian officials have since repeatedly warned that Armenia risks paying a heavy price for this policy. Moscow stepped up those warnings in the run-up to the Yerevan summits. Zelenskyy’s arrival in the Armenian capital could only add to the Russian-Armenian tensions.

The summits are seen by the Armenian opposition as a show of Western support for Pashinian ahead of Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary elections. In a weekend statement, the Hayastan alliance, one of the main opposition election contenders, accused the EU of effectively meddling in “Armenia’s internal political processes.”

“We regret to note that statements made by representatives of the European Union's executive branch only increase our concerns that the manipulative actions of the Armenian authorities appear to be receiving European support,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the EU decided to send two new missions to Armenia tasked with helping Yerevan cope with “hybrid threats” emanating from abroad, presumably Russia. A similar EU mission was deployed in Moldova ahead of last September’s parliamentary elections won by the former Soviet republic’s pro-Western leadership.