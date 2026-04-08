Pashinian Threatens To Dispossess Wealthy Rival

Karapetian’s political team cried foul on Tuesday as the ruling Civil Contract party hastily pushed through the Armenian parliament legal amendments banning the tycoon from giving his name to his opposition alliance that will run in the June 7 parliamentary elections. The alliance was unveiled and named Strong Armenia With Samvel Karapetian just a week ago.

Critics said the amendments highlighted Pashinian’s fears that Civil Contract will be collectively defeated by Karapetian’s bloc and other major opposition groups. Karapetian’s nephew and right-hand man Narek aired later on Tuesday a short video message mockingly urging Pashinian not to be afraid of the tycoon.

“He won't do anything bad to you,” said Narek Karapetian. “When he comes out [of house arrest,] he has a couple of things to tell you.”

“How can I not be afraid?” Pashinian responded tartly the next morning. “I'm afraid that by the end of the year you'll go from being a billionaire to a tramp.”

“This is what happens when a tramp by soul becomes prime minister,” shot back Narek Karapetian.

The bulk of Samvel Karapetian’s assets, estimated by the Forbes magazine at over $4 billion, are in Russia where the 60-year-old has mostly lived and made his fortune since the early 1990s. His biggest asset in Armenia is the country’s national electric utility. It was effectively seized by the Armenian government last July shortly after Karapetian was arrested following his criticism of Pashinian’s controversial attempts to depose Catholicos Garegin II, the supreme head of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The tycoon challenged the seizure of the Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA) operator in an international arbitration body, seeking $500 million in damages. Despite the legal action, Pashinian’s government is expected to formally nationalize ENA soon.

Karapetian was initially charged with calling for a violent regime change. Investigators also filed tax evasion, fraud and money laundering charges against him following his subsequent decision to challenge Pashinian’s party in the 2026 elections. The tycoon, who was moved to house arrest in late December, rejects all the accusations as politically motivated.

Pashinian pledged to “finally shut down your money laundering system” late on Tuesday when he responded to Karapetian’s scathing statement about his April 1 visit to Moscow marked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stern warnings to the Armenian premier.

Putin specifically warned Armenian authorities against barring what he called pro-Russian opposition groups or politicians from running in Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections. He clearly singled out Karapetian. The latter claimed that Pashinian “disgraced himself in Moscow” and set the stage for a devastating “economic war” with Russia.