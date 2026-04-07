Armenian Speaker Phones Russian Counterpart

According to a short readout of the call released by Simonian’s office, he discussed with Matvienko Russian-Armenian “interparliamentary ties” and other issues on the “bilateral agenda.” He also congratulated the speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on her 77th birthday anniversary, added the statement.

The conversation took place one week after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s latest visit to Moscow marked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stern warnings to Yerevan. In particular, Putin warned Armenian authorities against barring what he called pro-Russian opposition groups or politicians from running in Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections. He also said Yerevan’s moves to eventually join the European Union are “not compatible” with Armenia’s continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Putin noted that Russia remains Armenia’s most important trading partner and supplies natural gas to it at a significant discount.

Simonian, who is a leading member of Pashinian’s ruling Civil Contract party, responded on Saturday by saying that Armenia will withdraw from the EEU and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if Moscow raises the gas prices or imposes other economic sanctions on the South Caucasus country.

Simonian was criticized on Monday by Konstantin Kosachev, one of Matvienko’s deputies. Kosachev said Yerevan should appreciate Russia’s significance for the Armenian economy instead of “speculating about hypothetical changes in pricing policy.”

Speaking about the Armenian elections scheduled for June 7, Putin clearly singled out Samvel Karapetian, a Russian-Armenian billionaire controversially prosecuted in Armenia. Karapetian’s opposition movement launched shortly after his arrest last June is expected to be one of Civil Contract’s main election challengers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the 60-year-old tycoon claimed that Armenia will be plunged into a devastating “economic war” with Russia if Pashinian holds on to power.

“Russia supplies us with cheap gas, welcomes our seasonal workers and buys a significant portion of our agricultural products,” he said. “And if it stops all of that, what answer will you [the Armenian government] give to our people, who will become even poorer?”