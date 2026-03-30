Iran Thanks Armenia For ‘Humanitarian Support’

“The support of the Armenian government and people to the Iranian people in the evacuation of Iranians and humanitarian aid is highly commendable,” he said in a weekend post on X. “The centuries-old ties between Iran and Armenia have once again shown their strength in a difficult time, and these brotherly steps will remain in the memory of the Iranian people.”

Araghchi’s Armenian-language tweet followed his phone call with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the two men discussed “consequences of the continued US and the Israeli military aggression against Iran.” In a statement, the ministry said Mirzoyan offered Yerevan’s condolences over the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, other officials as well as civilians killed in U.S.-Israeli air strikes.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry released a much shorter readout of the call. It said Mirzoyan discussed with Araghchi “possibilities for resolving the situation” around Iran and “humanitarian issues.” It did not elaborate.

The Armenian government has reacted cautiously to the war, declining to criticize the U.S.-Israeli military campaign. Mirzoyan said last week that it has delivered medicines and other humanitarian assistance to the Islamic Republic. He did not reveal the volume of the aid.

The government had not officially reported the shipment. Its critics claimed that it was afraid of displeasing the U.S.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s administration has sought to reorient Armenia towards the West in recent years. It agreed last year to open a U.S.-administered transit corridor for Azerbaijan what would run along Armenia’s strategic border with Iran.

In the months leading up to the ongoing war, Iranian officials spoke out against the transit arrangement. They feared that it could undermine Armenian control of the border and lead to U.S. security presence there. Yerevan sought to allay their concerns. Some observers believe that Tehran will now be even more opposed to the planed Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.