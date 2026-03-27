France, Armenia Eye Expanded Defense Cooperation

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikian met with French Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille to discuss issues related to “the development and deepening of bilateral ties in the defense sector,” according to the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

“The parties, particularly, emphasized the importance of the continuous strengthening of the bilateral strategic partnership and emphasized the need to expand cooperation in the defense sector,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Le Corneille presented Papikian with the Legion of Honor (Légion d’honneur), France’s highest civil and military order of merit, which had been awarded to him by decree of French President Emmanuel Macron. The French prime minister reportedly praised Papikian’s “great contribution to the development of Armenia-France relations.”

During his visit, Papikian also held talks on March 27 with French Minister of Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin. According to the Armenian side, the two officials agreed to “deepen and expand cooperation, bringing it to a qualitatively new, higher level, as well as to continue joint initiatives aimed at strengthening defense capabilities.”

France and Armenia signed agreements on military cooperation in October 2023 providing for the supply of French weapons to Yerevan, including radars and missiles, as well as advisory support for army reforms.

Both Yerevan and Paris have stressed the “purely defensive” character of the French arms supplies. Armenia, which is seeking to diversify its security partnerships and reform its military, has repeatedly stated that it has no aggressive intentions towards its neighbors.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Thursday that some of the modern weapons acquired by Armenia in recent years, which also included French equipment, will be displayed in Yerevan’s central square on May 28, when the country marks Republic Day.