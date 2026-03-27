Armenian, Azeri FMs Discuss ‘Regional Issues’ In Latest Phone Call

The call marks the second contact between the two top diplomats since the start of the war in Iran.

“The ministers noted with satisfaction the positive developments in the further normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the ministry’s readout of the phone call said.

It added that the sides also discussed “regional issues” and “engagements within multilateral platforms.”

The previous phone call between Mirzoyan and Bayramov took place on March 5, hours after Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave was struck by what Baku described as drones launched from neighboring Iran. At the time, the two sides “expressed concern and noted the importance of refraining from actions that could further escalate tensions.”

Regular contacts between the top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan come as the leaders of the two South Caucasus countries describe their long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh as being over.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reached agreements during a summit in Washington hosted last August by U.S. President Donald Trump, paving the way for normalization of relations.

Following those agreements, Azerbaijan allowed transit of goods to Armenia through its territory and began exporting energy products to Yerevan.

However, Aliyev has linked the signing of a final peace agreement – initialed by Mirzoyan and Bayramov in Washington – to constitutional changes in Armenia. He has called on Yerevan to remove a reference to the 1990 Declaration of Independence, which Baku says implies territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Pashinian has pledged to hold a national referendum to adopt a new constitution that, in particular, will have no reference to the declaration that cites a 1989 act on unification between Soviet Armenia and the then Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast within Soviet Azerbaijan.

Nagorno-Karabakh, which was controlled by ethnic Armenian forces since the early 1990s, remained at the core of the dispute for decades. Azerbaijan regained control of the region militarily in 2020-2023 in conflicts that left thousands of soldiers dead on both sides.

The fighting displaced more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians from the region, most of whom relocated to Armenia.

In his recent statements, Pashinian has reaffirmed that the Karabakh movement has been discontinued under his government and that Armenia does not seek the collective return of Armenians to the region.

Advancing a peace agenda with Azerbaijan is central to Pashinian’s campaign ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for June.