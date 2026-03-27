Yerevan To Host First EU-Armenia Summit In May

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will represent the EU at the summit in Yerevan, and Armenia will be represented by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, the ministry said.

Ahead of the summit, the European leaders will also attend the 8th European Political Community meeting, which is due to take place in the Armenian capital on May 4.

A statement issued by the ministry said the EU-Armenia summit will focus on “strengthening bilateral relations, in particular, issues related to the economy, energy, transport, digital affairs, and people-to-people contacts.”

It added that leaders will also discuss “progress related to ensuring peace, security, mutual connectivity, and prosperity in the South Caucasus, as well as current global challenges.”

“The EU-Armenia summit reflects the unprecedented dynamism of the bilateral partnership over the past years. EU relations with Armenia are based on the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), in force since 2021, and the Strategic Agenda for the EU-Armenia Partnership, which was adopted at the meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council held in December 2025 with the participation of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. The EU is a key partner for Armenia’s reform agenda and for trade and investments,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.