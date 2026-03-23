Armenia Seeks New EU Assistance Under Peace Facility Program

The request follows earlier EU support provided through the EPF, a mechanism established in 2021 to fund non-lethal military capabilities aimed at promoting peace, preventing conflict, and strengthening international security.

In January, the European Union approved €20 million (about $23 million) in non-lethal military assistance to Armenia under the second program. The decision had initially been blocked by Hungary, which had conditioned its approval on allocating an equal amount of aid to Azerbaijan.

Budapest later withdrew its veto following diplomatic discussions, allowing the assistance package to proceed.

The second EPF assistance built on an earlier €10 million package granted to Armenia in 2024 – the first such military aid allocated to Yerevan under the facility. Those funds were designated for use over two and a half years to create a field hospital and auxiliary facilities for a battalion-size Armenian army unit.

The EPF has also provided assistance to other countries, including Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova, all of which are seeking membership in the EU.

Armenia adopted legislation in 2025 declaring the start of a process of the country’s accession to the European Union.