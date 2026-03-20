Pro-Government Lawmaker Raps ‘Opposition’ Media During Parliament Debate

The incident began when opposition lawmaker Gegham Manukian asked the interior minister about the practice of deploying large police forces for what he implied were politically sensitive tasks, citing a specific example and alleging police misconduct witnessed by journalists.

Vahagn Aleksanian, a member of the ruling Civil Contract party’s parliamentary faction, responded by questioning the neutrality of reporters covering the meeting. “I see 11 reporters in this room and only one of them represents a neutral media outlet… All the rest represent pro-opposition media,” he said.

Some reporters challenged Aleksanian’s remarks, prompting him to warn them not to speak during committee meetings. “Next time during a committee meeting, don’t you dare talk back to a member of parliament. Who gave you the right to respond to a member of parliament during a committee meeting? That’s my assessment of your news organization. That’s not an insult or something,” Aleksanian said.

He also criticized media financing, accusing unspecified outlets of serving the political and economic interests of an “oligarchic clan.”

“It is obvious that a certain oligarchic clan serving the interest of a specific political center has been deprived of power in Armenia, and there are so many opposition media outlets to protect all that this clan has accumulated… Get out of here, if you think you can [talk back] and continue to be present at a committee meeting,” he said without naming any individuals.

The heated exchange in parliament follows comments by Pashinian at a press briefing on Thursday, in which he took issue with what he described as media bias, but also suggested that as voters most members of Armenia’s media community would vote for his party in the upcoming elections.

“Because you know best that otherwise, if any of our current opponents come to power, for the same work you do now you will face the prospect of at least becoming disabled,” Pashinian said, adding that journalists could also face unemployment if the opposition wins.

Opposition lawmaker Taguhi Tovmasian expressed concern about what she described as “aggression” toward the media by the prime minister and a senior ruling party member, and reminded Aleksanian of the Civil Contract party’s recently adopted code of ethics, which calls for respect toward opponents.

“There has been aggression [towards media] since yesterday when Nikol Pashinian was saying that if his party is not reelected, journalists will become disabled and unemployed, and today you are attacking journalists,” Tovmasian said.

She also noted that media coverage of the 2018 “Velvet Revolution”, including the efforts of many of those present in the room, was instrumental in helping Civil Contract rise to power in Armenia.

“You should not target journalists and generate such hatred towards the fourth estate,” the opposition lawmaker concluded.