Man Held Over Molotov Cocktail Attack On Armenian Security Service

The apparent arson attack was caught on a mobile phone camera. A short video circulated online on Friday night showed a man seemingly trying to set fire to the main NSS building in downtown Yerevan. The Soviet-era building was not seriously damaged as a result.

The Armenian police said they tracked down and arrested the man a few hours later. According to another law-enforcement agency, the Investigative Committee, he was charged with terrorism, hooliganism and property damage. The committee did not identify him or say anything about his motives.

A Yerevan court reportedly remanded the suspect in pre-trial custody on Monday. The NSS, which is the former Armenian branch of the Soviet KGB, did not issue any statements on the incident.