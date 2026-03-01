Yerevan Cautious About U.S.-Iran Conflict

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian convened an emergency meeting of Armenia’s Security Council more than 24 hours after the first U.S. and Israeli air strikes on the Islamic Republic that provoked Iranian retaliation.

“The participants of the session expressed deep regret over the unfortunate developments, expressed their condolences for the victims and emphasized the need for the speedy establishment of peace,” read a statement released by Pashinian’s press office.

The statement said Pashinian gave senior officials sitting on the council “necessary instructions” regarding Yerevan’s response to the escalating war that could have far-reaching ramifications for Armenia. It did not elaborate.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry also refrained from criticizing the U.S.-Israeli military campaign named the Operation Epic Fury by the Pentagon. It said only that it is “monitoring the situation in the Middle East.” Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan was reported to stress “the importance of resolving the current situation through negotiations and peaceful settlement” in a phone call with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand.

Mirzoyan was among government members and senior lawmakers who joined Pashinian on a pre-election tour of Armenia’s southern Armavir and Ararat provinces shortly after the outbreak of the conflict on Saturday morning. Pashinian aired on Facebook a live video of them happily chatting and eating pies in a bus carrying them.

“Mr. Rubinian, what's up? How is the international situation?” the premier asked a parliament vice-speaker and senior member of his Civil Contract party.

“Well, it’s messy, we’ll see,” replied Ruben Rubinian.

Other official videos of the trip showed Pashinian talking to local residents and even playing cards and backgammon with some of them. The relaxed scenes prompted strong criticism from Armenian opposition figures who accused the premier of neglecting the war’s potentially adverse impact on Armenia’s security.

“This is all you need to know about their sense of responsibility for Armenia's poor governance,” wrote Gegham Manukian, an opposition parliamentarian.

“This shows that for them the interests of Armenia and its citizens are … worth nothing,” charged Andranik Tevanian, the leader of the opposition Mayr Hayastan party. “They only care about their power.”

Arayik Harutiunian, Pashinian’s chief of staff and another senior ruling party figure, hit back at the critics later on Saturday, branding them “agents of death and mourning.” He claimed they “regret that Armenia is not involved in the war.”

Meanwhile, Israel continued to pound sites in Iran while Tehran fired back in retaliation following the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially confirmed on Sunday morning. A senior U.S. defense official told RFE/RL that U.S. strikes are also continuing.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened Iran with military strikes if it does not reach a deal over its nuclear program. The West suspects Tehran is looking to build a nuclear weapon, while Iran said the program is strictly for civilian purposes. Negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough.