Armenian Trucks Still Blocked In Georgia

Their drivers say the Georgian customs service blocked their passage on February 12 without any explanation. Officials in Tbilisi have still not publicly commented on the situation which Papoyan said is “incomprehensible” for the Armenian government as well.

“A few days ago, Georgia’s economy minister [Mariam Kvrivishvili] was here,” Papoyan told reporters on Thursday. “She contacted me two days later and said the Georgian financial police saw some risks related to some products [shipped to Armenia.] I asked her to clarify what risks they are talking about.”

The Armenian Ministry of Economy declined to say on Friday whether the Georgian side has provided such clarification.

Meanwhile, some of the truck drivers stuck in Georgia decried Papoyan’s comments. Speaking to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service by phone, they said the Armenian government should do more to end the blockage.

Other Armenian exporters and importers trading with Russia faced serious transit hurdles last year. In particular, shipments of Armenian brandy to Russia were for months disrupted following Georgian authorities’ introduction in April 2025 of physical checks on the alcoholic beverage. Hundreds of Armenian trucks importing Russian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were similarly held up in Georgia in July and August.

Russia is Armenia’s most important trading partner. The bulk of Russian-Armenian trade is carried out via Georgia and the Upper Lars crossing in particular.