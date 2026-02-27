Pashinian, Wife Announce Breakup Of Their Marriage

Hakobian made the announcement in a video message recorded on Wednesday. She gave no clear reason for the divorce confirmed by Pashinian in a separate Facebook post.

“In all my difficult days for the past 30 years, she has stood by my side and been my refuge and support,” wrote Pashinian. “I am not sure that I have been like that for her. Perhaps I have caused her more bitterness, for which I apologize.”

Hakobian already stated on February 17 that her 30-year marriage with Pashinian has come to an end. Many suggested then that the couple has finally formalized it. Pashinian previously revealed that their marriage was not registered with the Armenian Apostolic Church or a relevant state body. On February 14, Hakobian and Pashinian attended a public discussion of a book written by him nearly two decades ago.

Their divorce was officially announced just days after the head of Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) said that the law-enforcement agency is looking into opposition claims that a charity run by Hakobian is breaching a law that bans politicians and individuals linked to them from engaging in benevolent activities in the run-up to elections.

Hakobian claimed that she may be prosecuted as a result. The ACC told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service later in the day that no criminal proceedings have been launched against her.

The announcement of the divorce was met with suspicion and even ridicule from critics of the Armenian government, who questioned its authenticity. Some of them claimed that Pashinian is trying to score points with voters ahead of the June 7 parliamentary elections by distancing himself from Hakobian’s controversial activities and statements.

Hakobian, 48, is believed to have exerted a strong influence on Pashinian during his almost eight-year rule. Some observers have even regarded her as the premier’s closest political confidante.

In a barrage of social media posts, Hakobian resorted last May to personal insults to attack opposition activists, public figures and other citizens critical of her. She said she is finally responding to slanderous claims about herself and her family. She also made clear that her use of words like “donkey,” “idiot” and “louse” is part of her ongoing government-funded campaign purportedly aimed at helping Armenians become more educated.

Hakobian toured towns and villages across Armenia last year as part of the “Getting Educated Is Fashionable” campaign launched in late 2024. Pashinian spoke during some of those meetings attended by many local government officials and other public sector employees.