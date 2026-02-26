Armenian Government Denies Seeking EU Help For Election Foul Play

Deputy Justice Minister Tigran Dadunts essentially confirmed that the government wants the EU to send a “hybrid rapid response team” to Yerevan for that purpose.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan formally requested such a deployment in a February 13 letter seen by RFE/RL According to diplomatic notes from recent discussions in Brussels, EU officials think the special mission should be tasked with “reducing and mitigating Russia’s destabilizing activities.”

Yerevan’s request has added to Armenian opposition concerns about the freedom and fairness of the elections scheduled for June 7. Opposition leaders say that under the guise of countering Russian “hybrid threats,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is trying to secure an EU blank check for winning them through fraud or foul play. Some them also claim that the EU itself is planning to meddle in the showdown elections.

Dadunts denied these claims. He said Pashinian’s government is only seeking election-related “technical and expert assistance” from the EU.

“Since they have good institutional experience on these issues, we are ready to take that experience from them,” the official told reporters. “They are also ready to share that experience, and I don't see anything wrong or problematic with that.”

“Nowadays, technological means have developed so much that it is possible to carry out illegal interventions and engage in illegal activities in many different ways without even us noticing,” he said. “But there are people who have experience and knowledge which they are ready to share with us.”

The EU deployed a similar mission in Moldova during parliamentary elections held there last September. Two Moldovan opposition parties deemed pro-Russian were barred from running in the elections won by the former Soviet republic’s pro-Western leadership at odds with Russia. The EU defended those bans, alleging Russian interference in the race.

Armenian opposition groups fear that some of them may likewise be disqualified from the upcoming polls with the EU’s backing. Dadunts said that the planned EU mission will not have a mandate to recommend such bans.

“Even if there is such advice, these [election] registrations will be carried out in accordance with the law, and if a candidate or party comply with the law no one can refuse to register them,” he said.

Senior representatives of Pashinian’s Civil Contract party have said in recent days that it will not “allow” three key opposition forces led by former President Robert Kocharian and businessmen Samvel Karapetian and Gagik Tsarukian to collectively win a majority in Armenia’s next parliament and form a government. They regard them as pro-Russian.