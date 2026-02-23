Armenian Trucks Again Held Up In Georgia

Some of their drivers told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service at the weekend that the Georgian customs service blocked their passage on February 12 without any explanation.

“They are telling us to wait until they are ordered to let the Armenian cargo through,” said one of them. “We’re talking about 100 trucks. More than 20 of us are here at the X-ray inspection zone of the Russian-Georgian border crossing. Others were redirected to the parking lot of the [Georgian customs terminal] Gezi.”

Another driver posted on Facebook a short video of several dozen Armenian trucks parked at what looked at the Upper Lars crossing.

“We have no problems with documents and cargo,” he said. “There is no explanation [given by Georgian officials.] They just say there is an order from above to stop freight shipped to Armenia.”

“I’m appealing to relevant bodies of the Armenian government to solve this problem so that we can reach Armenia,” added the man.

As of Monday evening, the government did not publicly comment on the renewed obstacles to the transit of Armenian trucks through Georgia. Nor have there been any official statements by the Georgian side.

Georgian Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili visited Yerevan and met with her Armenian counterpart Gevorg Papoyan and Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Davit Khudatian just days ago. Papoyan’s office said he discussed with Kvrivishvili “the issue of unhindered passage of cargo.” It did not elaborate.

Some Armenian exporters and importers trading with Russia already faced serious transit hurdles last year. In particular, shipments of Armenian brandy to Russia were for months disrupted following Georgian authorities’ introduction in April 2025 of physical checks on the alcoholic beverage. Hundreds of Armenian trucks importing Russian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were similarly held up in Georgia in July and August.

Russia is Armenia’s by far the most important trading partner. The bulk of Russian-Armenian trade is carried out via Georgia and the Upper Lars crossing in particular.