Pashinian Agrees To Join Trump’s ‘Board Of Peace’

Trump reportedly sent such invitations late week to the leaders of some 60 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Russia and key Middle Eastern powers. Most of them have reacted cautiously to the initiative which European diplomats fear could undermine the United Nations. Trump has long questioned the effectiveness of the UN and other multilateral institutions.

“Prime Minister Pashinian accepted the proposal with love and responsibility, reaffirming Armenia's commitment to promoting peace,” his press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasarian said in a Facebook post. She also publicized Trump’s letter to Pashinian dated January 16.

“This Board will be one of a kind, there has never been anything like it!” wrote Trump.

According to its draft charter revealed by the Reuters news agency, the board would be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the conflict in Gaza and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts. Member states would be limited to three-year terms unless they pay $1 billion each to fund the board's activities and earn permanent membership, the letter states.

Last October, Pashinian as well as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended at Trump’s invitation a U.S.-led summit in Egypt aimed at ending the devastating war in Gaza. In August, Trump hosted talks between them at the White House which resulted in the finalizing of an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty. Although Baku sticks to its preconditions for signing the treaty, the U.S. president has since repeatedly claimed to have “settled” the long-running conflict between the two South Caucasus states.