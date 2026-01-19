Pashinian Sacks Another Armenian Police Chief

Pashinian immediately replaced him by Kamo Tsutsulian, the director of the national Rescue Service. He also decided that the service will now be run by Ghazarian.

Pashinian’s office gave no reason for the unexpected decisions which commentators may link to Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections. It was the third time since 2023 that the prime minister sacked a national police chief.

Like Pashinian, Tsutsulian is a native of Ijevan, the administrative center of the country’s northern Tavush province. He had worked in the provincial police department for over 20 years before being promoted by the premier.

Ghazarian is a former police officer who previously served as governor of Armenia’s northern Lori province. He became the head of a provincial chapter of the ruling Civil Contract party less than a month before that appointment. In line with Armenian law, he terminated his membership in the party right before becoming the police chief.

Ghazarian’s predecessor, Aram Hovannisian, unexpectedly resigned at the time. The resignation was reportedly ordered by Pashinian. Hovannisian, 59, personally led crackdowns on antigovernment demonstrators demanding Pashinian’s resignation. Armenia’s crime rate continued to rise during his two-year tenure.