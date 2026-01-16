Armenian Opposition Decries ‘Turkish Endorsement Of Pashinian’

Fidan on Thursday praised the Armenian government’s policy towards Turkey and Azerbaijan while saying that Yerevan still has to do “several things” to complete the normalization of its relations with Ankara and Baku.

“As you know, elections will be held in Armenia in early June,” he was reported to tell a news conference. “This will also be an important stage. But we see that Mr. Pashinian is currently leading in opinion polls. We sincerely support his constructive role in this matter. This line, this determination must continue.”

Fidan’s remarks were construed by representatives of Armenia’s main opposition groups as an official Turkish endorsement of Pashinian and his Civil Contract party that will face an uphill battle to stay in power as a result of the June polls.

“Turkey is interfering in Armenia's internal political and electoral affairs and in the formation of its future government,” charged Gegham Manukian of the opposition Hayastan alliance.

Manukian said that Yerevan will not protest against the alleged meddling because “in the coming months Baku and Ankara will act as this regime’s lifeline and helper so that they get these [authorities] reelected in order to complete their programs.”

“The Turkish foreign minister stated that Turkey supports Pashinian in the 2026 elections,” said Narek Karapetian, the coordinator of the Merz Dzevov opposition movement recently established by his jailed uncle, billionaire Samvel Karapetian.

Senior Civil Contract figures insisted, meanwhile, that Fidan did not endorse Pashinian and his party. Parliament speaker Alen Simonian claimed that the top Turkish diplomat only said “the public supports the process furthered by the current authorities” in Yerevan and hailed peace established in the region.

Another pro-government lawmaker, Hasmik Hakobian, said the opposition is simply upset with “positive developments in and around Armenia.” One of her opposition colleagues, Kristine Vartanian, brushed aside the claim.

“Why should leaders of foreign countries and especially Azerbaijan and Turkey be interested in the election of a particular candidate in Armenia?” said Vartanian. “If Armenia’s leadership is beneficial and most preferable for [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev and [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, what does that mean? Does that candidate protect Armenian interests? This is the basis of our concerns.”

Even before Fidan’s statement, Armenian opposition figures claimed that Turkey and Azerbaijan will go to great lengths to help Pashinian win the 2026 elections. They have for years said that Pashinian is making unilateral concessions to the two Turkic allies in hopes of clinging to power. The Armenian premier and his political allies deny this.