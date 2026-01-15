Armenian PM Reassures Iran After Criticism

The Iranian ambassador in Yerevan, Khalil Shirgholami, on Wednesday criticized the Armenian authorities in unusually strong terms for allowing daily demonstrations outside his embassy in support of antigovernment protests that have rocked Iran. The demonstrations have been attended by dozens of Iranians living in Armenia. Some of them have openly called for the overthrow of the Iranian regime and restoration of monarchy in their country.

Shirgholami said there is a growing sense within the Iranian leadership that “Armenia is becoming a serious center for the actions of forces hostile to Iran.” He claimed that regime change in Iran would have disastrous consequences for the South Caucasus nation.

“We are very attentive to statements coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran and have done everything and will continue to do everything to dispel all the concerns of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a friendly and brotherly country for us,” Pashinian said in response to the criticism.

“As you know, no rally has been banned anywhere in Armenia since 2018, and we cannot act differently in a single case,” he told a news conference. “Having said that, we do agree that the forms of expression should not disrupt the work of the embassy of Iran or any other country. We will closely monitor [the situation,] including concerns related to the situation, and … take all measures so that no problems arise with the activities of friendly Iran’s embassy and that those people who cross the legal line are subjected to appropriate proceedings.”

Such “administrative proceedings” have already been launched against several Iranian expats, Pashinian added without elaborating.

Shirgholami criticized Yerevan just hours after Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with U.S. Secretary of State in Washington. The meeting focused on the Armenian government’s controversial plans to open a U.S.-administered transit corridor for Azerbaijan which would run along Armenia’s strategically important border with Iran. The Iranian envoy reiterated Tehran’s serious concerns over what will be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

Pashinian said he will continue to “take into account” these concerns as well. Armenian leaders have repeatedly assured their Iranian counterparts that “Armenia will not take steps against Iran's state security,” he said.

“We expect the same from Iran,” added Pashinian.

Pashinian’s domestic political opponents and critics are also seriously concerned about the transit arrangement. They say that the TRIPP amounts to an extraterritorial corridor for Azerbaijan which could jeopardize Armenian sovereignty over the Syunik province bordering Iran.