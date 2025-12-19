Government-Linked Tycoon Among Two Buyers Of Azeri Fuel

A train carrying over 1,200 tons of the fuel produced by Azerbaijan’s state oil monopoly SOCAR entered the country via Georgia earlier in the day. Echoing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s statements, his government touted the shipment as another result of “peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

The government remained reluctant to name Armenian fuel importers that will sell the Azerbaijani petrol in the local market. Mega Trade, which is part of the Sil Capital group owned by Sukisian’s family, was the first to acknowledge its involvement in the deal.

Its chief executive, Karen Hayriyan, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that Mega Trade bought 600 tons of the shipment through an unnamed intermediary and will distribute it through a gas station chain also belonging to Sukiasian. He declined to reveal the retail price of the Azerbaijani gasoline, saying that Sil has yet to calculate it.

The second wholesale buyer was not known as of Friday evening. Armenia imported 490,000 tons of petrol and other fuel last year. About two-thirds of it came from Russia. Recent tax data released by the State Revenue Committee suggests that Mega Trade is Armenia’s fourth largest importer.

Sukiasian, 64, is a member of the Armenian parliament representing Pashinian’s Civil Contract party. He and his extended family have significantly expanded their business interests since Pashinian came to power in 2018 not least because of lucrative government contracts won by their firms.

The fuel shipment was carried in out in line with understandings reached by Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers during a November 28 meeting in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala.

“The initiative is particularly important in the context of strengthening mutual trust between the two countries and advancing the peace agenda,” Pashinian’s office said in a statement.

Pashinian’s domestic critics think otherwise. Edmon Marukian, an opposition leader, denounced the fuel purchase, saying that Armenia is thus generating additional revenue for its arch-foe that keeps holding 23 Armenian prisoners.

“Armenia’s government and ruling Civil Contract party have started financing the army of Azerbaijan, the enemy that occupies Armenian territory, on behalf of and at the expense of Armenian citizens,” Marukian charged in a social media post.