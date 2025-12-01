Armenian Opposition Lawmaker Moved To House Arrest

Fifteen of the defendants, including Galstanian, were arrested on June 25 amid Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s controversial efforts to oust the top clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church opposed to his concessions to Azerbaijan. Two weeks later, the opposition lawmaker, Artur Sargsian, was arrested and likewise charged with plotting “terrorist acts” in a bid to seize power.

The high-profile trial of these and two other individuals began in August. The judge presiding over it recently extended Sargsian’s arrest, leading his lawyers to appeal against the decision.

The Court of Appeals agreed to overturn it, ruling that the lawmaker must be placed under house arrest if he posts bail worth 20 million drams ($52,000). He was reportedly released from jail later in the day.

The development raised to 13 the number of defendants set free or moved to house arrest pending a verdict in the case. Galstanian, who led last year massive antigovernment protests in Yerevan, remains in custody.

The accusations levelled against them are essentially based on the audio of Galstanian’s wiretapped conversations with his associates which was partly publicized by investigators and circulated by Pashinian’s political allies later in June. Defense lawyers accused the authorities of doctoring the recordings and distorting their content after being given full access to them in early August.

The Armenian parliament controlled by the ruling Civil Contract party lifted Sargsian’s immunity from prosecution during a July 8 session marred by a brawl. According to eyewitness accounts, it broke out after a pro-government deputy close to Pashinian physically assaulted Sargsian. Other deputies joined in the fight, jostling and swearing at each other.