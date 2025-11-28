Armenian Officials Visit Azerbaijan For More Border Talks

The Armenian Foreign Ministry gave few details of the talks held in the Azerbaijani town of Gabala.

“The parties exchanged detailed views on organizational and technical issues related to delimitation measures,” it said in a statement. “Draft guidelines on the procedure for implementing delimitation work were also discussed.”

Grigorian also held a separate meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Shahin Mustafayev on “issues of mutual interest,” the statement added without elaborating. The two men head their governments’ respective commissions on the delimitation process.

Negotiating teams led by them have previously met at the border or nearby locations. Their next meeting will be held in “one of Armenia’s cities,” according to the Foreign Ministry.

An Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty initialed in Washington in August does not specify any mechanisms for the border delimitation. Pashinian has downplayed this fact.

The Armenian government insisted until this year that Soviet military maps drawn in the 1970s should be the main blueprint for delineating the long and heavily militarized frontier. Grigorian indicated in October 2024 a change in this position after it was rejected by Baku.

Pashinian’s government unilaterally handed over four border areas to Azerbaijan earlier in 2024, sparking massive anti-government demonstrations in Yerevan. Statements made by the premier in recent weeks have been construed by Armenian opposition leaders as a sign that Pashinian is intent on ceding more territory to Azerbaijan without receiving anything in return.