Government To Compensate Yerevan After Commuter Boycott

The new prices, effective from February 1, replaced Yerevan’s uniform bus and minibus fees of 100 drams (25 U.S. cents) per ride and trolleybus fares set at 50 drams with a complex tariff system involving electronic payments for season tickets. Also, the price of one-ride ticket was raised to 150 drams.

The Yerevan mayor’s office said the higher fares are needed for cutting the municipal transport network’s losses and buying new buses badly needed by it. Its political opponents countered that the municipal administration has enough funds to subsidize the network without resorting to the unpopular measure. The two opposition groups represented in Yerevan’s municipal council called on citizens to continue paying 100 drams. Many commuters heeded the appeal.

After repeatedly downplaying the scale of the boycott, Mayor Tigran Avinian complained in May about its significant financial impact. Shortly afterwards, the government pushed through the Armenian parliament a bill allowing authorities to fine commuters refusing to pay the higher fares.

The municipal transport network was due to collect 21.3 billion drams ($55.4 million) in revenue this year. It has fallen 5.5 billion drams short of the target. The government subsidy announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s cabinet will mostly close this financial gap. A government statement said it will be spent, among other things, on the purchase of 45 new trolleybuses planned by the municipality next year.