Armenian Prime Minister Outlines Timeline For TRIPP

During a question-and-answer session in parliament, Pashinian outlined the roadmap for the project, emphasizing that “Armenian authorities aim to adhere to the timeline, although some deviations may occur.”

“We need to have all the details mapped out on paper by the end of this year,” Pashinian said. He added that agreements on the details are expected to be finalized in the first half of 2026, followed by the start of construction in the latter half of the year.

Armenia committed to implementing the TRIPP project under a joint declaration with Azerbaijan, signed during a summit at the White House in Washington in August. U.S. President Donald Trump, whose name the project bears, signed the declaration as a witness. Under the declaration, Armenia commits to ensuring “unimpeded connectivity” between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhichevan exclave, with “reciprocal benefits for international and intra-state connectivity” for Armenia.

Speaking in parliament, Pashinian also outlined some of the TRIPP-associated infrastructure plans, including railways, roads and pipelines. He said the railway will follow the route used during the Soviet era, noting that constructing it along a new path would be unrealistic. The gas pipeline, he added, will run significantly north of the railway, as will the power lines.

Regarding roads, Pashinian said major routes will likely be integrated with the existing North-South highway network. As for the oil pipeline, he said plans cannot yet be confirmed and will depend in part on international oil prices.

Pashinian concluded by asserting that the project will be implemented at a rapid pace.

Members of Armenia’s main parliamentary opposition, who boycotted the session with the cabinet, argue that under the Washington agreements Armenia ceded sovereignty over roads in Syunik while gaining nothing from Azerbaijan. They are also skeptical of the peace agreement initialed between Yerevan and Baku, saying it will not bring real peace as long as the Armenian government continues to make concessions.

Pashinian and his government dismiss the criticism, insisting that TRIPP will remain under Armenia’s jurisdiction and does not violate the country’s sovereignty or territorial integrity. They also maintain that the U.S.-overseen project will bring benefits to Armenia through broader regional connectivity, including transit opportunities via Azerbaijan.