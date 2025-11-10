Catholicos Orders Probe Into ‘Intimate’ Videos Allegedly Showing Senior Cleric

Father Yesayi Artenian, director of the Mother See’s information system, said the committee has been tasked with investigating the matter and providing conclusions, “taking into account submitted proposals.”

At the same time, he dismissed reports about demands for Catholicos Garegin II to resign or Archbishop Khachatrian to be defrocked.

The controversy follows the publication of highly personal videos on a Telegram channel, accompanied by captions identifying the individual shown as the head of the Mother See’s chancery.

Separately, the Armenian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case related to the videos. The case was initiated under a penal code article addressing “violations of privacy through the use of technical means to secretly collect information.”

The proceedings stem from a complaint filed on October 25 by the Union of Informed Citizens, an organization coordinated by civil activist Daniel Ioannisian, regarding the alleged distribution of intimate videos involving Archbishop Khachatrian. Four days later, the report was forwarded to the Investigative Committee to determine whether a criminal case should be opened.

Earlier, another Telegram channel published similar highly personal videos, again claiming to show Archbishop Khachatrian in an intimate setting.

The developments come amid months of growing tensions between the Church and the State, following Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s call for Catholicos Garegin II to resign.

Pashinian, insisting that he is acting as a faithful Christian rather than in his capacity as head of government, has alleged that Garegin II – whom he refers to by his lay name, Ktrich Nersisian – broke his vow of celibacy by fathering a child and therefore has no right to lead the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The standoff between the State and the Church has included arrests and prosecutions of several senior clerics, including two archbishops and one bishop.

Last week, the Supreme Spiritual Council of the Armenian Apostolic Church condemned “the blatant illegal infringements and pressures against the rights of the Church and clergy.” The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has also accused Pashinian of attempting to “split the Church” by supporting defrocked and splinter priests.

Pashinian and other senior government officials have denied targeting the Church, saying they are advocating for reform rather than interfering in religious affairs.