Pro-Government School Principal Detained Over Campaign Charity Ban Breach

Anush Hambardzumian, who also serves as head of a district election commission in the November 16 local election in the Vagharshapat community, representing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract party, is accused of distributing charity among local residents.

Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that a criminal case has been launched based on data obtained through “operative and investigative measures” and that investigators are seeking a court ruling to remand the suspect in custody.

Speaking to the media earlier, Hambardzumian did not deny engaging in charity during the election period but claimed the activities were unrelated to the upcoming vote. She also published a detailed account of the goods and services she distributed among residents of Geghakert, a village where she heads the local school.

Under Armenia’s Criminal Code, candidates, party members and their proxies are prohibited from conducting charitable activities during election campaigns. Violators face imprisonment of three to six years.

The Anti-Corruption Committee reiterated on Sunday that any individual or organization attempting to influence voters unlawfully — through charity, vote-buying or other illegal methods — will face legal consequences “with the full severity of the law.”

Opposition members have previously accused the authorities of applying the law selectively, discriminating against opposition candidates and their representatives in cases involving election violations.