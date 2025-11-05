Armenian Court Refuses To Reinstate Travel Ban On Ex-President

The court held an emergency hearing on Wednesday after prosecutors requested a change to the measure of restraint against Sarkisian, citing “operational information” suggesting that the former president intended to leave Armenia.

The court dismissed the motion and decided to maintain the existing bail condition of 30 million drams (approximately $78,000) applied earlier to replace the travel ban.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Sarkisian expressed bewilderment at the prosecutors’ claims. “Do I look like someone who would flee?” he said. “There is nothing to comment on here. Even if I learned that the court intended to sentence me to death, I would not leave this country. This is my country.”

Sarkisian, who served as Armenia’s third president from 2008 to 2018, faces several criminal charges, including abuse of power, illegal land transfer, and bribery. He has denied all charges.