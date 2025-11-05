EU Hands Visa Liberalization Plan To Armenia

Armenia’s Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsian met on Wednesday with Johannes Luchner, Deputy Director-General for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission, who visited Yerevan to present the plan to the Armenian side.

According to Sargsian, the action plan serves as a strategic framework for reforms in citizen mobility and public security and represents a “key stage in strengthening trust and cooperation” between Armenia and the EU.

During the meeting, the main directions of the action plan were reportedly discussed, with the EU official praising Armenia’s steps toward visa liberalization.

The delivery of the action plan follows the launch of official visa liberalization talks between Armenia and the EU in September 2024. At that time, Armenian and EU officials outlined a process that focuses on crucial areas for eventual visa-free travel, including document security, border and migration management, the fight against corruption and organized crime as well as upholding fundamental rights. EU representatives have emphasized that all benchmarks must be fully met before the Council of the EU and the European Parliament can make a final decision.

In March, the Armenian parliament passed a bill calling on the government to begin the process of applying for European Union membership. The bill, known as the EU Integration Act, was signed into law by the country’s president the following month, making it formally part of Armenia’s legislation.