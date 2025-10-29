Opposition Party ‘Undeterred’ By Arrest

The HHK floated the idea of such a motion in April. But it failed to win at the time the backing of the Hayastan alliance, a larger opposition group represented in the Armenian parliament. Hayastan lawmakers agreed to sign up to the initiative late last month despite remaining skeptical about its success. The two opposition forces still lack votes to even force a parliament debate on it.

Under Armenian law, opposition lawmakers seeking a no-confidence vote must also name a candidate for the post of prime minister. The HHK nominated Davit Hambardzumian, one of its members and the mayor of a small town just south of Yerevan, in June.

The former ruling party has linked the nomination to an Armenian court’s decision on October 23 to sentence Hambardzumian to more than six years in prison for attacking in 2018 protesters who brought Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to power. The Masis mayor was arrested late on Tuesday right after returning to Armenia from Moscow. His lawyers will appeal against the court ruling.

“The verdict against Davit Hambardzumian has not yet come into force,” Sarkisian told reporters. “Lawyers will naturally appeal against it. All of his rights will be protected in the meantime. So David Hambardzumian will remain our candidate.”

The ex-president, who has also been standing trial on corruption charges rejected by him as politically motivated, reiterated that his party has still not decided whether to run in parliamentary elections due in June 2026.

Asked whether the HHK is discussing with other opposition groups the possibility of an electoral alliance, he said: “We have no plans other than advancing the impeachment process. If others have different proposals, we would love to listen to them.”