Armenian Opposition Mayor Shot Dead

The Armenian Interior Ministry said a masked gunman opened fire at the mayor, Volodya Grigorian, a friend of his, off-duty police officer Karen Abrahamian, and another man as they stood on a roadside in Merdzavan, one of the nine villages making up the community. Grigorian and Abrahamian died on the spot while the third man, Artsrun Galstian, was wounded and hospitalized.

Police did not arrest or identify the presumed shooter or other any other suspects as of Wednesday afternoon. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian was quick to condemn the killings and demand that law-enforcement authorities quickly solve them. Pashinian said they must also find out “what preventive actions should have been taken to prevent a series of violent acts” in the community. He did not elaborate.

Grigorian was affiliated with the opposition Aprelu Yerkir party. Its leader, Mane Tandilian, blamed his killing on “police inaction.” But she was careful not to allege political motives behind it.

Merdzavan was already rocked by a deadly shootout in February this year. It occurred outside the house of the then village administration chief affiliated with Pashinian’s Civil Contract party. A cousin of the official was killed as a result.

The shooting came less than two months before a snap local election won by an opposition bloc led by Grigorian. Civil Contract conceded defeat and congratulated its rival.

The ruling party’s list of election candidates was topped by Lyudvig Gyulnazarian, the acting community head. Gyulnazarian had resigned in November 2024 after being reportedly involved in a violent dispute in Yerevan that left one person dead. The Armenian government reappointed him as acting mayor in January.

Gun violence in Armenia has increased significantly during Pashinian’s more than seven-year rule. The Armenian police recorded 109 armed robberies, shootouts and other firearm-related crimes last year, up from 94 in 2023. They soared by 40 percent in 2023.

Pashinian expressed last November serious concern about the “very big problem,” ordering law-enforcement authorities to do more to tackle it. Opposition politicians blame his administration for the increased number of these and other crimes.