Sarkisian Again Argues For No-Confidence Vote In Government

Sarkisian’s Republican Party (HHK), one of the two opposition groups represented in the Armenian parliament, first floated the idea of such a motion in April. But it failed to win the backing of the other, larger parliamentary opposition group, the Hayastan alliance, even after offering to nominate its top leader, former President Robert Kocharian, as a prime-ministerial candidate.

Senior Hayastan members argued that the two opposition groups lack the votes to even force a debate on the issue in the National Assembly controlled by Pashinian’s Civil Contract party. Kocharian dismissed the long-shot initiative as “unserious” and “unrealistic,” adding to simmering tensions between the two ex-presidents.

Kocharian and his political allies seem to regard the parliamentary elections due in June 2026 as the best way to oust Pashinian. By contrast, Sarkisian reiterated on Wednesday that he and his party have not yet decided whether to run in the elections.

“The right and optimal way to achieve [regime change] is to vote no confidence in the government and the prime minister,” he told journalists.

“Look at the international experience,” he said. “What happened in the world yesterday: two major events in Nepal and France. There are two ways to ‘drive out’ or impeach a government that does not enjoy the trust of the people. One way was Nepal’s way, through violence and murders, the other way was France’s way, through parliament. Now what can we offer our people?”

So far Sarkisian’s party has refrained from staging anti-government rallies in support of a no-confidence vote. Observers believe that it is unlikely to pull large crowds on its own.