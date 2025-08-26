Serzh Sarkisian ‘Undecided’ About 2026 Elections

Sarkisian indicated that the HHK is now focused on the idea of trying to unseat Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian through a vote of confidence.

The idea floated by the party this spring has essentially been dismissed by the Hayastan alliance, a larger parliamentary opposition force led by another ex-president, Robert Kocharian. Hayastan argues that the opposition lacks the votes to even force a parliament debate on a motion of no confidence. Kocharian seems to regard the forthcoming elections as the best way to oust Pashinian.

By contrast, Sarkisian has indicated that he favors trying to achieve regime change through street protests before the 2026 polls. He said on Tuesday that such protests are essential for getting dozens of pro-government lawmakers to switch sides and vote for Pashinian’s removal from power.

“The [issue of no-confidence vote] has not become a [common opposition] agenda but that doesn’t mean that … we will not press ahead with that agenda,” he told journalists.

Sarkisian would not say whether his party is ready to cooperate on this issue with a new opposition group which is being set up by jailed billionaire Samvel Karapetian and could be a major election contender.

“We see room for cooperation with any opposition force if its methods are acceptable to us,” said the 71-year-old ex-president who ruled Armenia from 2008-2018.

Karapetian’s nephew and spokesman Nare last month ruled out any pre-election alliances with Sarkisian or Kocharian.