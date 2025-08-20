Russian Vice-Premier Visits Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian committed to such an arrangement during talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on August 8. A relevant U.S.-Armenian memorandum signed there reportedly calls for a long-term U.S. lease on the corridor that would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan exclave through Armenia’s strategic Syunik province bordering Iran.

Russia reacted cautiously to the transport agreement. It implied that the preliminary deal must not be at odds with Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a Russian-led trade bloc, and the presence of Russian border guards along the Armenian-Iranian border.

Overchuk said last week that he will travel to Yerevan to discuss “some nuances related primarily to the unblocking of communication routes in the South Caucasus.” The Armenian government did not explicitly mention the issue in a statement on Overchuk’s meeting with Pashinian. It said the two men discussed bilateral commercial ties and “cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.”

Overchuk also held a separate meeting with Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigorian. An official readout of the talks said they agreed that regional transport links must be restored with “full respect” for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the regional states.

Earlier this year, Overchuk repeatedly warned of severe economic consequences of Armenia’s declared desire to eventually join the European Union. He complained in June that the Armenian government introduced recently EU standards for the certification of imported food products. He said he will formally notify Grigorian that they “contradict the Eurasian Economic Union norms” and could prompt retaliatory measures by Moscow.

Pashinian declared, meanwhile, that Yerevan will eventually have to choose between the EU and the EEU. Still, he reportedly told his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin last month that he still has no plans to pull Armenia out of the Russian-led bloc.