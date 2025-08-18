Pashinian ‘Sorry’ For Offensive Remarks

Pashinian resorted to a profanity in late May at the start of his controversial campaign aimed at deposing the church’s top clergy and Catholicos Garegin II in particular.

“Monsignor, keep banging your uncle’s wife. What’s your problem with me?” he told an unnamed cleric in a social media post that sparked an uproar from opposition leaders, prominent public figures and many ordinary citizens.

Armenia’s Commission on the Prevention of Corruption likewise deplored the use of a “vulgar, rude and indecent” word. The body monitoring the integrity of state officials said Pashinian also breached ethics rules by insulting Seyran Ohanian, the parliamentary leader of the main opposition Hayastan alliance, on the parliament floor on May 7.

During the Armenian government’s question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, Pashinian lost his temper and pledged to “go after” Ohanian and other Hayastan lawmakers in response to their claims that he is turning a blind eye to media reports about corruption among members of his entourage.

“You must be the first to go [to prison] and you will go,” Pashinian shouted at the retired general before branding the latter a “moron.”

Hayastan leaders condemned Pashinian’s threats as illegal and demanded criminal proceedings against him. Prosecutors brought criminal charges against Ohanian instead. The parliament controlled by the ruling Civil Contract lifted his immunity from prosecution last month.

“Although I don't quite agree with some of the assessments in the decisions [made by the Commission on the Prevention of Corruption,] I apologize to all of you,” Pashinian wrote on Facebook.

The premier made clear at the same time that while he regrets uttering those two words he remains committed to “the political, spiritual, and moral principles associated with them.”

On July 20, Pashinian pledged to “free” the Echmiadzin-based Mother See of the Armenian Church from Garegin and strive to install a new Catholicos. He urged supporters to gear up for a rally in an adjacent square.

Garegin’s office accused Pashinian on July 21 of planning a violent attack on the Mother See. Armenian opposition groups condemned Pashinian’s declared plans in even stronger terms. They also urged their supporters to be ready to rush to Echmiadzin and protect the Catholicos.

The gathering promised by Pashinian has still not taken place. The premier has made no further social media posts against the top clergy in the last few weeks.