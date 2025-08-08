Yerevan District Chief Resigns Amid Corruption Trial

The official, Aram Azatian, and his two deputies were arrested when law-enforcement authorities raided the district administration building in July 2024. They as well as eight other persons subsequently went on trial.

Azatian is accused of twice accepting hefty bribes and ordering his subordinates to commit “forgery” in the administration of public procurements. He denies the accusations. He was held in detention for more than ten months before being moved to house arrest.

On July 18, Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Court freed Azatian from house arrest on bail while restricting his freedom of movement. The district chief returned to work on Monday, wearing an electronic bracelet tracking his movements.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Azatian said he has decided to step down. He gave no reason for the decision and instead defended his track record and thanked Arabkir residents, Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinian and his indicted former deputies for their “trust and support.” He made no mention of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

Azatian, who has run one of the city’s biggest and most populous districts since 2022, is reportedly a figure close to Avinian. The mayor affiliated with Pashinian’s Civil Contract party did not sack Azatian after his arrest and indictment.

Several other local government officials in Yerevan have also been prosecuted on corruption charges over the past year. They include the heads of the municipality’s departments on public utilities and public order. It remains unclear whether Avinian has been questioned in any of those inquiries.