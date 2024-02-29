‘Open Issues’ Remain After Fresh Armenian-Azeri Talks

“Mutual agreement was expressed to continue negotiations on the open issues,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not say whether Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov managed to narrow their governments’ differences on key terms of the treaty discussed by them. The Azerbaijani side did not immediately comment on the talks.

Mirzoyan and Bayramov negotiated in the German capital mostly without third-party mediation. They were joined on Wednesday afternoon by Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The latter on Thursday praised Baku and Yerevan for “taking the courageous and at the same time difficult path to a peace treaty.”

“Every meter on the way there counts,” Baerbock wrote on the X social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in another German city, Munich, on February 17. The meeting was organized by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Pashinian said last week that Azerbaijan remains reluctant to recognize Armenia’s borders “without ambiguity” and is planning military aggression against his country. Aliyev countered on Wednesday that Baku has no “plans” to invade Armenia.