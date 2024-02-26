Aliyev Insists On Azeri Terms Of Peace With Armenia

“Armenia, which is trying to find a new master and is throwing itself into others’ arms, should realize that its only option is to accept all the conditions of Azerbaijan and give up its territorial claims to Azerbaijan,” he said during a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh recaptured by Baku last September.

The warning came just over a week after Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian met in Munich for talks hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders agreed that their foreign ministers will meet soon for further discussions on an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the ministers will meet in Berlin on Wednesday and Thursday. It did not say whether German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will attend the talks.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said earlier in the day that Armenian and Azerbaijani officials will negotiate “in the coming days.” He noted that despite a lack of face-to-face contacts between them, the two sides have continued to exchange written proposals on the peace treaty in recent months.

Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanian said last week that they still disagree on some key terms of the treaty. Pashinian complained, meanwhile, that the Azerbaijani leadership remains reluctant to recognize Armenia’s borders “without ambiguity.”

Pashinian went on to accuse Azerbaijan of planning military aggression against Armenia. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejected the claim as “absolutely baseless.”

“The last five months have been the calmest period along the presumptive border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Bayramov said on Monday. He accused the European Union and France in particular of seeking to whip up tensions there.

Bayramov specifically reiterated Baku’s discontent with an EU monitoring mission deployed on the Armenian side of the border and denounced France for continuing to support Armenia in the conflict.

Meeting with Pashinian in Paris last Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said Azerbaijan should explicitly recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity. His defense minister, Sebastien Lecornu, delivered a new batch of French military equipment acquired by Armenia during an ensuing visit to Yerevan. Lecornu stressed that Armenia will use that hardware only if it is attacked by one of its neighbors.