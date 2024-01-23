Gyumri Mayor Avoids Political Crisis

Mayor Vardges Samsonian representing the Balasanian Bloc failed to push the budget drafted by his administration through the city council late last month. The bloc unofficially led by Samsonian’s predecessor and local businessman Samvel Balasanian does not have a majority in the council.

The draft budget was rejected by council members representing not only Civil Contract but also two political groups in opposition to Armenia’s government. It was passed unanimously on Tuesday after being amended in accordance with proposals submitted by all three factions. It now calls for 5.7 billion drams ($14 million) in local government spending.

Knarik Harutiunian, who leads Civil Contract’s group in the Gyumri council, said it voted for the budget even though there are still “some shortcomings in the document.”

“We will try to give the Balasanian Bloc a chance to govern adequately so that the people of Gyumri do not suffer,” she said.

The bloc had teamed up with Civil Contract to install Samsonian as mayor in the wake of the last municipal election held in October 2021. As part of their power-sharing deal, two Civil Contract figures became deputy mayors of Armenia’s second largest city. Three dozen other members of Pashinian’s party were also given posts in the municipal administration.

All those officials stepped down after Civil Contract unexpectedly announced on December 6 the end of the deal. It said it does not want to be part of “shady governance,” implying that Balasanian is continuing to pull the strings in Gyumri. Commentators suggested at the time that the ruling party will try to gain control of the municipality despite holding only 11 seats in the 33-member city council.

Karen Malkhasian, the local leader of the opposition Aprelu Yerkir party, noted that the Gyumri mayor has become far more cooperative and responsive towards other factions after the failure of his first attempt to push through his budget proposal.