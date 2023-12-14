Baku, Yerevan Make Conflicting Claims On Washington Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had been scheduled to host the talks on November 20. However, Baku cancelled them in protest against what it called pro-Armenian statements made by James O’Brien, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia.

O’Brien met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Bayramov in Baku last week. He said he told them that Blinken “looks forward to hosting foreign ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon.”

“Azerbaijan has accepted the U.S. offer to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers there in January,” Edmon Marukian, an Armenian ambassador-at-large, told state television late on Wednesday. He said he hopes that Mirzoyan and Bayramov will finalize an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

Neither Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s office nor the Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed Marukian’s announcement. Baku insisted, meanwhile, that the two sides have still not agreed on a date and venue of the next meeting between their foreign ministers.

Speaking at a daily news briefing on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, declined to clarify when the ministers might meet with Blinken in Washington.

“Stay tuned,” he told reporters. “I’m not going to make an announcement on that from here today.”

Miller also said: “We will continue to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to move the process forward. We continue to believe that peace is possible if both parties are willing to pursue it.”