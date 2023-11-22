Germany Announces Aid To Armenia

Speaking at a joint press conference with Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobian in Yerevan, Parliamentary State Secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Niels Annen said that “it is a clear message to the whole world that Germany and Armenia are opening a new way of cooperation.”

“Armenia has once again proven that it is committed to democracy, a democratic society,” the German official stressed.

The announcement came after two-day intergovernmental negotiations focused on developing Armenian-German cooperation that were held in Yerevan on November 21-22.

Earlier this week, the United States announced more than $4.1 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Armenians affected by the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), through which the assistance will be provided, said that this funding will increase “life-saving food assistance and provide humanitarian protection and emergency shelter” for almost 74,000 out of more than 100,000 Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s military operation in September.

It said that the additional funding brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance for the Nagorno-Karabakh response to nearly $28 million since 2020.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced on Wednesday that it will deliver 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia for “citizens who were forced to leave the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

It said that the aid, which includes food, blankets and a mobile power station, is organized at the direction of the president of Russia and on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation.