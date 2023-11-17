ICJ Orders Azerbaijan To Ensure Return Of Willing Karabakh Armenians

The Armenian government had appealed to the ICJ to apply a provisional measure against Azerbaijan, requesting that the latter “shall refrain from taking any actions directly or indirectly aimed at or having the effect of displacing the remaining ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, or preventing the safe and expeditious return to their homes of persons displaced in the course of the recent military attack, including those who have fled to Armenia or third States, while permitting those who wish to leave Nagorno-Karabakh to do so without any hindrance.”

The Court said on November 17 that Azerbaijan’s operation in Nagorno-Karabakh took place in the context of “the long-standing exposure of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh to a situation of vulnerability and social precariousness” and, as the Court noted earlier, “the residents of this region have been severely impacted by the long-lasting disruption of the connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia via the Lachin Corridor.”

The Court concluded that pending the final decision in the case, Azerbaijan must ensure that “persons who have left Nagorno-Karabakh after 19 September 2023 and who wish to return to Nagorno-Karabakh are able to do so in a safe, unimpeded and expeditious manner; ensure that persons who remained in Nagorno-Karabakh after 19 September 2023 and who wish to depart are able to do so in a safe, unimpeded and expeditious manner; and ensure that persons who remained in Nagorno-Karabakh after 19 September 2023 or returned to Nagorno-Karabakh and who wish to stay are free from the use of force or intimidation that may cause them to flee.”

It said that Azerbaijan must submit a report to the Court on the steps taken to give effect to the provisional measures within eight weeks after the Order.

“The report so provided shall then be communicated to Armenia, which shall be given the opportunity to submit to the Court its comments thereon,” the ICJ said.