1 Killed, 3 Injured In Yerevan University Fire

The YSU said the fire that began in one of the rooms of the basement floor in Building N1 has already been extinguished and that “appropriate actions” are being taken.

It said the fire was caused by a voltage fluctuation, but did not elaborate.

The Ministry of Health, in its turn, reported that three persons were hospitalized from the scene of the fire at one of the YSU buildings. It said all three were getting the necessary medical care and undergoing examinations. No other details regarding their current conditions were reported immediately. The ministry also confirmed that one person was killed in the fire.