U․S․ ‘Developing Record’ Of What Happened In Nagorno-Karabakh

During the hearing on “The Future of Nagorno-Karabakh” held by the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Europe, the high-ranking diplomat noted that the subject of investigation is not only what happened in Nagorno-Karabakh during September when the region’s virtually entire ethnic Armenian population fled their homes within a matter of days after a lightening military operation launched by Azerbaijan, but also during the months preceding it.

“We have commissioned independent investigators, we have our own investigators working in the field. There is information available from international non-governmental organizations and other investigators. And as we develop the record of what happened, we will be completely open about what we are finding. I can’t put a timeline on this investigation, but we will inform you as we go forward,” O’Brien said.

“The second thing we are working on is support for Armenia… I am very impressed by the Armenian government’s commitment to reforms and diversifying relationships that it has – economic, political, energy and security – particularly in the Trans-Atlantic community. And I think we owe it to the people of Armenia to help them through this difficult situation so that those choices they have made very bravely are able to help them to make them have a more secure, stable and prosperous future,” the U.S. diplomat added.

Speaking on behalf of the Department of State, O’Brien said that Washington insists that Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians have complete access to the territory, on the protection of the property and culture and that they receive adequate information “so that they can make real choice about their future.”

Members of the Subcommittee also talked about the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that the countries hindering the process, including Russia, should be kept away from the negotiations.

Presenting what happened in Nagorno-Karabakh, Congressman Bill Keating said that despite months of diplomatic talks that had led to “significant progress”, in September 2023 Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev “decided to break with the internationally accepted and lawful diplomatic path, instead opting for the use of military force in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“As a result of Azerbaijan’s unacceptable military action over 100,000 ethnic Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh, resettling in Armenia and leaving their personal belongings and their livelihoods behind them. I strongly believe we must provide humanitarian and economic assistance to displaced people in Armenia and ensure accountability for any potential crimes committed against those fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh or those who are choosing to remain there,” Keating underscored.