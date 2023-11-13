Armenia-Azerbaijan Situation ‘On Agenda’ Of EU Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

She said she believes it is necessary for the Council of EU Foreign Ministers to “clearly affirm today its support for Armenia, its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In that context, Colonna highlighted the need for enhancing the European Union’s border-monitoring mission in Armenia with “mandate and means”, as well as providing support to Armenia through the European Peace Facility.

“I think it is important that this message be issued by our Council clearly and decisively today. It is time to do it. We have been talking about it for several weeks,” the French minister underscored.

Colonna’s statement came amid criticism from Azerbaijan against France regarding its supplying military equipment to Armenia – something that Azerbaijan claims “only bolsters Armenia’s military potential and its ability to carry out destructive operations in the region.”

Armenia has not been disclosing details of military supplies from France, which apart from GM200 radars and short-range Mistral missiles also reportedly include Bastion armored personnel vehicles. Instead, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has insisted that it is Armenia’s sovereign right to acquire weapons. Speaking at the Paris Peace Conference on November 10, Pashinian also stressed that “Azerbaijan’s budget for acquiring weapons is three times more than that of Armenia.”